Tahnoun bin Mohammed greets President, Vice President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Rulers on Ramadan

He also offered his greetings to Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, citizens and residents and the heroes of the UAE Armed Forces, on the occasion.