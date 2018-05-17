Hamdan bin Mohammed welcomes participants in NAS Sports Tournament

He also said that promoting a healthy society through the regular practice of sports is among the objectives of the Dubai Plan 2021. This priority has given rise to a number of initiatives that encourage people to take up sports and adopt it as a way of life.

Sheikh Hamdan’s comments came on the occasion of the sixth edition of the Nad Al Sheba (NAS) Sports Tournament, which will start tomorrow and run until 6 June. The event is being organised by DSC under the theme ‘Limitless Capabilities’.

Sheikh Hamdan welcomed participants in the tournament, saying that the participation of 5,000 athletes in various sports reflects the success of the event.