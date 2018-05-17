Mohammed bin Rashid launches "Ibtekr" platform

His Highness also said that the UAE invests in human capital and in empowering them so they can contribute to solving tomorrow’s challenges.

His Highness’s remarks came as he launched "Ibtekr" platform, the first interactive platform designed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation (MBRCGI).

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; and Assistant To The Director-General For Strategy And Innovation, Huda Al Hashimi, were all present at the event.

"Knowledge is key to create a brighter future for the Arab World. The progress of nations is linked to their ability to provide conducive environment that incubate modern sciences. We believe that government innovation is key for all progress and development, and an engine to build the future, where creating conducive environments that attract innovators, will turn individual innovation into a government practice," His Highness added.

"Ibtekr" platform has been created to spread the culture of innovation, to build capabilities of the Arab world, and to share the successful government innovation models of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Aiming to attract over 30 million people worldwide, the Ibtekr platform seeks to accelerate the creation of a generation of Arab innovators and future leaders.\