Ajman CP issues resolution to exempt businesses from local fines until end of 2018

The resolution aims to exempt local businesses from fines till the expiration of their licenses, provided that they renew their licence during the period of exemption, which is scheduled from the first month of Ramadan to the end of the year.

Sheikh Ammar also issued Emiri Resolution No.18 for 2018, to reduce fees for registering and approving lease contracts by 5 percent of their value, which will be in force from the start of Ramadan on 17th May, 2018.

Sheikh Ammar stated that the resolutions were issued as part of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi's gesture to reduce the financial burdens on business owners in Ajman and to encourage them to continue their business activities, as well as to attract investments to the emirate and provide a suitable business environment.