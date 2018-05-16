Ajman CP issues resolution to exempt businesses from local fines until end of 2018

  • Wednesday 16, May 2018 in 5:49 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and President of the Executive Council, issued Emiri Resolution No.16 for 2018 to exempt businesses in Ajman from local fines till the end of January 2018, as well as another resolution to reduce fees for registering and approving lease contracts, as part of an initiative by Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, for the Year of Zayed and the Holy Month of Ramadan.
The resolution aims to exempt local businesses from fines till the expiration of their licenses, provided that they renew their licence during the period of exemption, which is scheduled from the first month of Ramadan to the end of the year. 
 
Sheikh Ammar also issued Emiri Resolution No.18 for 2018, to reduce fees for registering and approving lease contracts by 5 percent of their value, which will be in force from the start of Ramadan on 17th May, 2018. 
 
Sheikh Ammar stated that the resolutions were issued as part of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi's gesture to reduce the financial burdens on business owners in Ajman and to encourage them to continue their business activities, as well as to attract investments to the emirate and provide a suitable business environment.