President issues decrees establishing new foreign embassies, appointing ambassadors

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa issued Federal Decree No. 75 of 2018 establishing a UAE Embassy in Costa Rica in the capital San Jose, while Federal Decree No. 76 of 2018 established a UAE Embassy in Bamako, the capital of Mali.

The President also issued Federal Decree No. 77 of 2018 which stipulates the transfer of Mahmoud Mohamed Mahmoud Al Mahmoud, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, to the General Secretariat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Federal Decree No. 78 of 2018 appoints Fahad Obaid Mohamed Obaid Al Tifaq in the Foreign and Consular Service at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation with the rank of Minister Plenipotentiary (First Grade), while Federal Decree No. 79 of 2018 names Fahad Obaid Mohammad Al Tifaq as the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria.

His Highness also issued Federal Decree No. 80 of 2018 concerning the transfer of Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Consul General in Barcelona (Spain), to the General Secretariat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Federal Decree No. 81 of 2018 appointing Mohammed Abdullah Ali Khater Al Shamsi as his successor.

In addition, Federal Decree No. 82 of 2018 appoints Khalid Ibrahim Abdulaziz Al Qahtani as the State Ambassador to Mozambique, and Federal Decree No. 83 for the year 2018 appoints Mahash Saeed Salem Al Hamli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa, as a non-resident ambassador to both Namibia and Botswana.