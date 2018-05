The move comes as part of His Highness Sheikh Hamad's keenness to give the pardoned inmates an opportunity to start a new life, reintegrate into society, and ease the hardships of their families.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Ka'bi, Commander-in-chief of Al Fujairah Police, extended his sincere appreciation to Sheikh Hamad for the noble gesture, which he wishes would encourage the released prisoners to open up a fresh chapter of integrity and giving in their lives.