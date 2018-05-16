UAE wins membership in Arab Civil Aviation Council

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority, said: "We in the UAE, are always keen to promote joint Arab action in the aviation industry and the ACAC. The strong growth achieved by the civil aviation sector in the UAE in recent years reflects the pivotal role of aviation in supporting the diversification of the national economy, and the GCAA expects that the sector will continue to grow in the coming years as one of the main components of the post-oil economy."

Al Suwaidi added that the strong growth achieved by the civil aviation sector in the UAE in will positively reflect on the pivotal role the ACAC can play in supporting and diversifying Arab economies.

The General Civil Aviation Authority seeks to develop a framework of cooperation in the field of air transport with other countries and to support the increase in air traffic. In this context, the UAE is signing new bilateral agreements or updating Memorandums of Understanding, which include an operational framework agreed upon on the basis of regulatory provisions to keep abreast of developments in the air transport industry, in accordance with directives aimed at further growth and development of this vital economic stream.

The Executive Council of the Arab Civil Aviation Authority is composed of nine countries, and 15 Arab nations out of 20 competed for the nine seats.