NCM: Cloudy and hazy weather in UAE from Wednesday to Sunday

In its weather report, the National Meteorological Centre, NMC, said that Wednesday will bring hazy and partly cloudy weather at times and cloud amounts moving from west to north and east, bringing a chance of rainfall and a drop in temperatures. Westerly to northwesterly winds of 25 – 35 km/hr will reach 50 km/hr at times over the seas, causing blowing dust and sand, with the seas expected to be rough in the Arabian Gulf, and moderate too rough in the Gulf of Oman.

On Thursday, will also be hazy and partly cloudy, and cloud amounts will increase over some areas during the daytime, with northwesterly 25 – 35 km/hr winds reaching 45 km/hr at times causing blowing dust and sand and rough seas in both the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

On Friday, will be fair weather which will become hazy at times during the day and partly cloudy over some areas. Northwesterly 25 – 35 km/hr winds will reach 45 km/hr at times causing aggravated dust and sand and rough to moderate seas.

On Saturday, the weather will be generally fair, partly cloudy and hazy at times during the day over some areas, with northwesterly 20 – 30 km/hr winds reaching 38 km/hr. The sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

On Sunday, humid weather is expected during the morning, with the possibility of fog or mist formation. It will also be partly cloudy and hazy at times over some areas, with easterly to northeasterly 10 – 20 km/hr winds reaching 30 km/hr at times. Slight to moderate seas are also expected.