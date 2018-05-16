Zayed Giving Convoys to treat needy in Egyptian villages

A joint Emirati-Egyptian volunteer doctors will supervise the humanitarian medical mission as part of a global campaign to treat underprivileged patients and ease their suffering.

The medical campaign was launched to mark the International Day of Families, observed on 15th May.

The humanitarian medical mission is a joint partnership between Zayed Giving Initiative, Dar Al Ber Society, Sharjah Charity House, Saudi-German Hospitals Group and in coordination with the Egyptian ministries of health and youth.

Beneficiaries thanked the UAE for finding practical solutions to health challenges by reaching out to the needy people through mobile clinics and field hospitals.