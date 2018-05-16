ERC provides food aid to Dawan District

A few days ahead of the Holy month of Ramadan, a convoy from ERC went to Lebnah area to relief the people there who are living in very dire conditions.

Ahmed Al Nayadi, ERC's Representative in Hadramaut, said that ERC will increase its support for Dawan District and the surrounding areas with the ultimate objective of improving the living conditions of people there besides supporting the main services projects.

He also said that ERC will do its utmost efforts over the coming days to provide the people there with more food and humanitarian aid and supporting the undergoing development process in the liberated governorates.