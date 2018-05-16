Commander of Ground Forces witnesses graduation of specialist officers

The Commander of the Infantry School said, in his speech, that such courses comply with Armed Forces requirements and vary in their forms, contents and duration. However, they have a common factor, which is their goal to provide theoretical and practical knowledge to their graduates, which include various expertise that will provide a solid foundation to polish their personalities and expanding their perceptions, to reach the stage of creativity, he added.

He affirmed that the commands of the Ground Forces Institute and the Infantry School have a responsibility to achieve the vision of the General Command of the Armed Forces, to create specialist schools that will train and prepare officers and non-commissioned officers with professionalism, as well as to provide the Armed Forces with qualified personnel with specialist knowledge.

He also pointed out that the Ground Forces Institute and Infantry School are the science and knowledge institutions of the Armed Forces, which support the Ground Forces, and are always focussing on the quality of their training, and are working constantly to improve, to serve the country’s training goals.

He called on the graduates to continue their research and academic achievements and further their training while asserting that in time, they will have the required expertise and will be a source of pride for the Armed Forces.

During the ceremony’s conclusion, Staff Major General Al Ameri congratulated the graduates for passing their courses and thanked them for their efforts. He then distributed awards and certificates to the graduates.