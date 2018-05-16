During the meeting, both sides discussed the bilateral relations between the UAE and Poland and the means of strengthening and developing their overall cooperation, especially through exchanging visits between senior officials and holding a high-level economic conference in the Polish capital, Warsaw, in 2018, which will witnesses the UAE’s celebration of the Year of Zayed and Poland’s celebration of the centennial anniversary of its independence.
UAE Ambassador meets with Polish Secretary of State
- Wednesday 16, May 2018 in 1:00 AM