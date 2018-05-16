Mansour bin Zayed receives two Arab Hope Makers

Who were honoured by the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as two of the five Arab hope makers, during the closing ceremony of the Hope Makers Initiative on Monday.

Sheikh Mansour congratulated Ali and Mostafa and thousands of other Arab hope makers for their humanitarian efforts and was briefed by the two hope makers about their initiatives, as well as their outcomes and future prospects.

"The presence of Arab people who are loyal to their country and people and do not surrender to challenges makes us confident about the future of the Arab region" he said while stressing that the hope makers aim to positively affect their communities, which highlights the capacities of Arab people in terms of giving.

He added that any humanitarian or community initiative that aims to ease suffering of the needy and invest in people are the cornerstone of development and are worthy of being supported.

Sheikh Mansour also praised the Hope Makers Initiative, which is part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives while pointing out that it has succeeded in promoting the culture of hope and involving thousands of Arab people.

Sheikh Mansour instructed the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation to coordinate with Ali to draft a list of key projects and priorities, to support poor families in Sudan and fulfil its urgent needs in terms of education, health and youth empowerment, as well as to enhance the quality of life in vulnerable areas.

He then directed the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development to support Mostafa and promote its initiatives that aim to support and empower female prisoners. He also discussed the potential future cooperation between the UAE and Egypt, though drafting a study to implement the model implemented by Mostafa of developing the penal institution in the UAE.