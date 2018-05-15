Ajman Ruler orders release of 70 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

The prisoners must be eligible for pardon and must have proven their good conduct while serving their prison sentences in the reformist and penal institutions of the General Command of the Ajman Police. The prisoners will be exempted from serving the rest of their sentences and those with deportation orders will be deported from the country.

Sheikh Humaid expressed his wish to release the prisoners and return them to the community and public life after their sentences, to enjoy Ramadan with their families.

Major General Sheikh Sultan Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police, thanked Sheikh Humaid for his generous gesture to release the prisoners, which reflects his desire to provide them with the opportunity to be active members of society and reunite them their families.

He added that the order confirms Sheikh Humaid’s belief that people must enjoy their freedom and be given a second chance, as well as learn from their time in prison.

Major General Al Nuaimi hoped that the prison sentences will reform the prisoners and make them good people and serve their country. Their release procedures will commence immediately, so they can return to their families while those with deportation orders will be deported from the country, he concluded.