RAK Ruler pardons 302 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

  • Tuesday 15, May 2018 in 6:22 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, has ordered the release of 302 prisoners from the emirate's correctional and punitive establishments ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan and in light of the Year of Zayed.
His Highness also pledged to pay the financial obligations of those pardoned.
 
Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah, has instructed the Chairman of the RAK Judicial Council to take necessary measures to implement the directives of the RAK Ruler in coordination with the General Headquarters of RAK Police.
 
Hassan Saeed Mhimed, Attorney-General of the Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah, said that the pardon reflects His Highness’s keenness to offer the pardoned prisoners the chance to reintegrate into society and bring happiness to the families of the released inmates.