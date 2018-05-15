Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 700 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

Attorney General of Dubai, Essam Issa Al Humaidan, said His Highness’s decision to pardon inmates is aimed at offering them a fresh start in life and easing their families’ grievances, as well as helping the prisoners reintegrate into the community. Al Humaidan said this gesture will have a positive impact on the community by giving the prisoners a chance to rejoin their families and start a new chapter in their lives.

The Attorney General also said that Dubai Public Prosecution has commenced the legal procedures for implementing Sheikh Mohammed’s order, which is being carried out in collaboration with Dubai Police.