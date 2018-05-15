UAE Embassy in Seoul holds 'Eyal Zayed' Forum

Sharjah 24 – WAM: The UAE Embassy in Seoul held the 'Eyal Zayed' (Arabic for Zayed's children) Forum on May 12th, attended by UAE students in Korea, officials from the Ministry of Education, as well as embassy staff and military attaches.
Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, Ambassador of the UAE to South Korea, delivered a speech on the 'Year of Zayed' 2018, which marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and celebrates his achievements in building the nation and his support for education, a stance which is carried on by the country's leadership. 
 
Al Nuaimi called on the students to fully benefit from the opportunity to study in South Korea's distinguished educational institutions, reminding them to honourably represent their nation through their studies. 