UAE Ambassador participates in 'Vietnam-Middle East Trade Forum'

The Forum, organised by Relam Investment-Dubai, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and MIG Holding, was attended by Trinh Vinh Quang, Ambassador of Vietnam to the UAE, Le Thai Hoa, Deputy Head of Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade's Asia-Africa Market Department, and representatives from a number of Emirati and Vietnamese companies.

The participants discussed trade relations between Vietnam and Middle Eastern nations, the distinguished trade connections between the UAE and Vietnam, and reviewed opportunities to enhance trade relations between the two countries and between Vietnam and countries of the region.

In his speech at the forum, Al Dhaheri said Vietnam is a key economic partner for the UAE in South-East Asia, highlighting the necessity of enhancing bilateral trade and cooperation relations by opening new windows of collaborations in the fields of renewable energy, mining, ship repair, petrochemicals and mechanical engineering.

The event also saw the signing of a cooperation agreement between Relam Investment and MIG Holding to launch a trade centre in Vietnam as an online trading platform. The centre is scheduled to begin operation in July, linking production companies, service providers, financial institutions and investors. It will also help small and medium-sized enterprises, SMEs, in marketing and trade promotion, as well as in exchanging logistics services for small orders.