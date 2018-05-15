Emirates Foundation launches Ramadan campaign in honour of UAE's founding father

Powered by its Takatof programme, the campaign aims to make a difference in the lives of hundreds of needy people.



The campaign will engage over 1,500 Takatof volunteers from across the UAE with a target of achieving 10,000 volunteer hours. The volunteers will distribute over 100,000 Al Dunia B’Khair Ramadan packages to families and communities across the country. Volunteers will also support families and public and private sector organisations by delivering the packages to landmark locations within their communities like mosques, community centres and labour camps.