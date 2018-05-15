Emirates Foundation launches Ramadan campaign in honour of UAE's founding father

  • Tuesday 15, May 2018 in 12:50 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Emirates Foundation has launched a nationwide Ramadan campaign, ‘Al Dunia B’Khair’, with the core purpose of promoting a culture of volunteerism during the holy month and empowering Emirati youth to engage in community support and development across the nation.
Powered by its Takatof programme, the campaign aims to make a difference in the lives of hundreds of needy people.

The campaign will engage over 1,500 Takatof volunteers from across the UAE with a target of achieving 10,000 volunteer hours. The volunteers will distribute over 100,000 Al Dunia B’Khair Ramadan packages to families and communities across the country. Volunteers will also support families and public and private sector organisations by delivering the packages to landmark locations within their communities like mosques, community centres and labour camps.