Mansour bin Zayed launches Healthcare's Revolution CT at Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital in UAQ

Sheikh Mansour inspected the medical care services provided by the hospital in various medical specialties.

He was also briefed about the future projects and development programmes which could contribute to developing health care and services in the hospital.

During the visit, Sheikh Mansour also launched the GE, General Electric, Healthcare's Revolution CT. The medical device, the latest in the world of diagnostic imaging technology, has been recently introduced to the hospital as part of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and close follow up of Sheikh Mansour.

The initiative reflects the attention given by the wise leadership to provide the state-of-the-art equipment and technologies to the hospitals of the Medical Office of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.