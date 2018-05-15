Ajman Ruler opens Martyrs of Nation Mosque in Al Raqaib 2

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, and Dr. Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, offered prayer along with Sheikh Humaid.

The mosque, build in implementation to the directives of Ajman Ruler, can accommodate 800 worshippers and includes a prayer room for women.

Ajman Ruler hailed the attention given to the Holy Quran Memorisation Centre in the country by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.