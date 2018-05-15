Abdullah bin Zayed begins Washington visit

Sheikh Abdullah and US officials reinforced the close bilateral cooperation and partnership on a range of strategic, security and economic priorities. He also highlighted the UAE’s forward-looking approach to building a more tolerant, prosperous and peaceful region that advances collective UAE and US interests and values.

Sheikh Abdullah restated the UAE’s support for President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and his leadership in challenging the full range of Iranian threats across the region from ballistic missiles to its arming and training of proxies like Hezbollah and the Houthis.

He noted that the UAE would continue to closely coordinate its policies on Iran as part of a working group with the US, Saudi Arabia, and other committed nations.

On Yemen, Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the UAE’s commitment toward a comprehensive agreement to end the conflict and support for the UN-led political process. He also described the Coalition’s comprehensive humanitarian assistance efforts in both government and rebel-controlled areas.