UAE strongly condemns Israel's excessive use of force against Palestinian protestors

In a statement on Monday , the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed the UAE's condemnation and denunciation of the excessive use of force by the Israeli occupation army against the unarmed Palestinian people, who are practising their right to protest and demanding their legitimate rights.

''The UAE absolutely rejects the use of force to confront peaceful demonstrations, which mark the 70th anniversary of Nakba, and demand their just rights,'' the statement affirmed.

The statement called on the international community to shoulder its responsibility by stopping violence and protecting the Palestinian people. It also reiterated the UAE's unequivocal position towards the Palestinian Cause and its support for the Palestinian people in restoring their legitimate rights in line with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.