ERC provides urgent relief aid to Yemen's Jardan District

The assistance is seen within the ERC's response to the urgent call of the needy families in Shabwa to ease their suffering.

Mohammed Al Neyadi, ERC's representative in Shabwa Governorate, stressed that the aid aims to alleviate the suffering of the poor families and help them meet their daily needs under the dire circumstances being witnessed by the population.

He also pointed out that the philanthropic organisation spares no effort to alleviate the suffering of the underprivileged and provide the basic food items needed for those affected by the developments in the country.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE for its continuous support to the needy families in Yemen. They also commended the ERC for the delivery of assistance, which helps ease their suffering.