VP receives Kuwaiti Deputy PM

  • Monday 14, May 2018 in 10:30 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received on Monday a message from Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, dealing with fraternal bilateral relations and stressing the importance of continuous consultation and coordination between the Emirati and Kuwaiti leaderships for serving mutual interests as well as security and peace in the region.
The letter was handed to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid by Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah during a meeting on Monday in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. 
 
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and the Kuwaiti Emir's envoy exchanged views on an array of regional issues of common concern.
 
Also present were Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, along with a number of Emirati and Kuwaiti officials.