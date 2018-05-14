VP receives Kuwaiti Deputy PM

The letter was handed to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid by Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah during a meeting on Monday in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and the Kuwaiti Emir's envoy exchanged views on an array of regional issues of common concern.

Also present were Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, along with a number of Emirati and Kuwaiti officials.