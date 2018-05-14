Fujairah Ruler receives Vitol Group CEO

During the meeting, they discussed regional and international developments of the energy market and related business, including the new organisation of the International Maritime Organisation 2020 as it will significantly reduce the amount of sulphur oxide emanating from ships and should have major health and environmental benefits for the world The Fujairah Ruler emphasised the emirate's keenness to provide an encouraging investment environment and facilities for international oil companies and investors to meet the sustainable development process and modernisation witnessed by the state across various sectors.

In turn, Mr. Hardy thanked the Fujairah Ruler and government for their support and partnership over the past decade. He pointed out that Vitol is fortunate to partner with the Fujairah Government since 2007, which reflects the importance of Fujairah as a regional centre for both crude oil and petroleum products.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Diwan, and senior officials.