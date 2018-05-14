Shamma Al Mazrui heads UAE delegation in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers of Youth in Cairo

The ministers discussed the report of its technical secretariat about its activities in the previous year and its technical committee’s recommendations regarding its future programmes and projects.

The ministers discussed the possibility of organising the "Arab Youth Identity Forum" in Palestine and the "Holy Feelings Programme for the Arab Youth" in Saudi Arabia, as well as the 15th meeting of the "Arab Capitals Youth" in Jordan.

The ministers also discussed the possibility of holding the "International Peace Forum for Young Activists" in Iraq, the 2nd "Proximity Media" in Tunisia, the 2nd "Arab Youth Salon" in Jordan, and the "Combatting Terrorism Forum to Empower the Arab Youth in Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals" in Lebanon.

The ministers then discussed creating an award, titled, the "Best Arab Research in the Arab Sports Strategy," as well as holding a cultural sports session, titled, "Legislation and Sports Systems" in Palestine, a session to prepare sporting leaders in Jordan, a psychological preparation session for trainers and supervisors of special needs and mental disability national teams and clubs in Egypt, and a specialist Arab media sports science conference in Lebanon.

"We always aim to exchange expertise and knowledge with other Arab countries, through transferring the UAE’s model of youth work and introducing everyone to the UAE’s achievements in empowering its youth. We also aim to review and learn about the experience of Arab countries in supporting and serving their youth and organising and implementing youth initiatives, in the context of joint Arab work and as part of the Arab League system," Al Mazrui said.

She added that the UAE wants regional youth work to be inclusive, through serving the Arab youth while pointing out that H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, launched the "Arab Youth Centre" in 2017, as the leading centre in the Arab region to adopt a strategy for Arab youth and implement progressive initiatives to enable them to serve their nations.

The centre has managed, over the year since its establishment, to launch a series of projects to improve the skills and stature of the youth, such as the "Arab Youth Pioneers," the "Arab Youth Projects Market," the "Sudanese Youth Forum" and the "Young Arab Media Leaders Programme."