Humaid Al Nuaimi inaugurates Ajman University medical college, mobile dental clinic

He also inaugurated the Ajman University Mobile Dental Clinic in a strategic step supporting the efforts of the UAE aimed at developing the scientific and academic infrastructure and improving the educational sector by introducing new specialisations that would contribute to promoting the position of the university on local, regional and international levels.

Sheikh Humaid said that the inauguration of the medical college in the Ajman University is considered an important step for the improvement of educational services provided by the university. He highlighted that the college will represent an essential component in the development of higher education, especially medicine.

He said that the establishment of this medical college is in line with the scientific development and the development of educational programmes to meet the needs of the UAE community. He underlined that the labour market is in need of this noble profession and that we must provide the educational needs and services of doctors to lead our hospitals and prove their capacity in leading these medical complexes and hospitals.

He thanked all the people who contributed to the success of this project, the administration, technical personnel, teachers and experts, and appreciated the cooperation of officials and their contribution to the achievement of the objectives of the university.