ERC sponsors "Taweela Martyrs Football Championship" in Crater District, Yemen

Abdulwahab Hassanein Mohammed, Championship Organiser, said that the championship is being held to honour the martyrs of Taweela, whose numbers exceeded 20, who had died in the 2015 war against the Houthi militias, during their invasion of Aden.

He thanked the ERC for responding to their requests to support the championship and highlighted its support and encouragement to local youth to practice sports.

Several local athletes thanked the UAE for supporting Yemen and the Yemeni people in all areas, including sports.