Sheikh Zayed, Sheikha Fatima established foundations of tolerant Emirati families: Nahyan bin Mubarak

On the occasion of the annual International Day of Families on 15th May, the Minister said that Sheikh Zayed and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, have laid the foundations of tolerant Emirati families, who have become a leading global model of raising future generations on giving and participating in overall community development.

He added that Emirati families are receiving support from President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

Sheikh Nahyan noted that the Ministry of Tolerance has realised this support from the UAE leadership, by making the family a key pillar of the National Tolerance Programme, which aims to promote social values, such as tolerance, pluralism and acceptance of others intellectually, culturally and religiously, as well as raise future generations on the correct concepts and values, to respect all nationalities, cultures and religions while preserving their national identity. The ministry is developing relevant executive plans that will be announced in a special event for this purpose, he further added.

The UAE’s laws, legislation, policies, programmes and initiatives enable families to perform their social roles, with unlimited support from the nation's leadership and in line with the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071, he concluded.