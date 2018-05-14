Winners of 'International Best Practices Award' honoured

The ceremony was organised by Dubai Municipality in coordination with the United Nations Centre for Human Settlements, UNCHS-Habitat. The ten winners from Morocco, Switzerland, Kenya (2 winners), Mexico, Chile, Haiti, India, Philippines and South Africa were honoured in the presence of Maimunah Mohammed Sharif, Executive Director, UNCHS and Dawood AbdulRahman Al Hajiri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality.

Al Hajiri stressed the importance of the Award, which has completed more than two decades since its launch in 1995, which was the fruit of a joint collaboration between Dubai Municipality and the UNCHS.

"The UAE Government has established the concepts of achieving decent living conditions and better ways of living for its society and citizens. These efforts would not have been possible without the unlimited support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The visions and strategies adopted by Their Highnesses were the catalyst and motivation to contribute to the advancement of our society by providing the requirements of a decent life, and promote the concept: the citizen first, making the UAE a model to be followed globally," he said.

He added that 11th cycle of the award had received 523 nominations from 89 countries and the international jury, which comprised of 14 internationally-recognised scholars in different scientific fields, exerted a great effort in sorting out the best practices and studying them and finally selecting the 10 winning practices.