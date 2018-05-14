UAE inaugurates solar water project in Yemen

Ahmed Al Neyadi, ERC Representative in Shabwa, said that the project is part of the UAE's infrastructure efforts in the governorate to help ease the suffering of locals facing water shortages. He added that the solar water project will increase the quantity of water produced from well fields in the village, supplying additional water to the entire region.

Local residents and officials expressed their appreciation to the ERC for its efforts on this project, as well as to the UAE for the other vital projects being implemented to alleviate the hardships of Yemenis.