Saif bin Zayed honours Baniyas Club teams for 2017-2018 achievements

During the event, held at the club, Sheikh Saif honoured the first volleyball team for winning the League, and the General Excellence Shield as well as winners other games. Sheikh Saif also honoured various teams for all the games, the technical coaches and managers as well as the youth team U-20, that clinched the title of the Youth League and this year's Youth Cup.

He also honoured members of the Club's Board of Directors for their distinguished efforts to develop the sports march of the club.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Baniyas Sports & Cultural Club, Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi, extended thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Saif for his support for all teams of the club and sportspersons which had the greatest impact in accomplishing these achievements.