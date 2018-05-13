Arab World to Celebrate Hope Makers in the Presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Set to take place in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on May 14 at the Sound Stage Hall in Dubai Studio City, the gala evening will be broadcast live on television and on social media. Two hundred representatives of various Arab media outlets and key influencers will attend the event.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and ‎the Future, and Secretary General of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said: "Only hope and positive action can renew Arab civilization to build generations that cherish its identity and traditions. The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum seeks to harness all opportunities to open doors for hope in the Arab world."

He noted that through the Arab Hope Makers initiative, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum aims to transform the Arab individual from a person who is waiting to get lucky to succeed in life to a person with a purpose who is the maker of his own destiny, and who inspires those around him to take the initiative and contribute to society.

He commented: "Our Arab world is full of heroes who have devoted their lives to giving. Their innovative ideas and selfless deeds bring great benefits to their communities. The Arab Hope Makers initiative testifies that goodness is inherent in the Arab world, that altruism and generosity are deep-rooted in its women and men, and that inspirational acts have the power to fight negativity and ignorance."

He added: "In line with the initiative's objective of highlighting the efforts of inspiring individuals who spearhead positive change, we wanted to share the ceremony with the entire community, and therefore we decided to offer free public admission tickets. Our mission is to continue the stories of these heroes and follow in their footsteps. Heroism has many forms, and it is something we can all aspire to achieve. Our heroes do not have supernatural abilities – instead, they have a highly developed sense of personal responsibility and an absolute belief that nothing is impossible."

With more than 17,000 people registered online to attend the awards ceremony to honour this year’s hope makers and announce the ultimate winner of the 2018 edition, the gala evening will be covered by six Arab media outlets from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Lebanon and the UAE, in addition to direct follow-up coverage through personal accounts and websites. Millions of people across the Arab world will watch the event.

Dubai TV will broadcast the ceremony live starting from 6:30pm UAE time, while the initiative will leverage its ArabHopeMakers YouTube, Facebook and Twitter handles to provide live coverage to the world.