Hamdan bin Mohammed visits LinkedIn’s regional headquarters in Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan said that Dubai’s success in becoming a destination of choice for entrepreneurs and major companies from across the globe is testimony to Dubai’s ability to create an attractive investment environment. This has allowed it to create a pool of exceptional talent that can support the effort to realise the vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to transform Dubai into a knowledge-based and innovation-driven economy.

Sheikh Hamdan’s remarks came as he visited the regional headquarters of LinkedIn in Dubai. H.H. was accompanied by Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai Abdulla Al Basti.

Sheikh Hamdan was welcomed by Head of LinkedIn EMEA Emerging Markets, Middle East & Africa, Ali Mattar, who briefed him about LinkedIn’s various operations and services.

"Dubai has received a high ranking in various competiveness reports, which reflects the effectiveness of its investment policy, and the success of its strategy to attract investors and international firms. We are seeking to strengthen Dubai’s foundations for sustainable economic environment and further enhance the financial, legal and technical environment in Dubai to support investment and enhance business," Sheikh Hamdan said.