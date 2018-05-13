Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Secretariat General of Executive Council of Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan also praised the success of the Council in developing services aimed at enhancing the happiness of the people.

"The Secretariat General of The Executive Council of Dubai has played an important role in supporting the objectives and aspirations of Dubai, and improving government work and consolidating the city’s global profile. We support them and we wish them all the best," Sheikh Hamdan said.

"The work environment at The Secretariat General of The Executive Council of Dubai, which promotes team work and innovative thinking, has been instrumental to many of our achievements in our development journey, as well as the advances we have made in government services as part of the strategic vision to make Dubai the best and happiest city in the world by 2021."

His Highness’s remark came as he visited The Secretariat General of the Executive Council of Dubai, where he was welcomed by Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, and directors and heads of departments at the Council.

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan celebrated his team F3’s win at the Gov Games with the staff of The Secretariat General. Sheikh Hamdan praised the Gov Games and the level of competition at the event.

"The Gov Games has achieved its objectives of enhancing team work and promoting a culture of team spirit, which was clearly evident among the participants," Sheikh Hamdan said.