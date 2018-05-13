President of Kosovo opens Embassy of Kosovo in Abu Dhabi

The opening ceremony saw the attendance of Behgjet Pacolli, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kosovo, Saeed Al Qamzi, Director of Visits Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as well as a number of heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the country.

Al Hamli congratulated the Kosovo President on the opening of the new embassy, praising the role of the Kosovo government and its diplomatic mission for their great efforts in promoting bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

For his part, President Thaci lauded the relations between the UAE and Kosovo, pointing out that the opening of the new headquarters is an important step to develop relations and promote them for the interest of both countries.