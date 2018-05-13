4,493 individuals in UAE benefit from ERC's assistance in Q1 2018

Rashid Mubarek Al Mansouri, ERC's Deputy Head for Local Affairs Sector, said that UAE leadership continues to reiterate its support for increasing the ERC's presence across the country with the ultimate objective of helping individuals in need to lead better lives.

Commenting on the upcoming Holy Month of Ramadan, he said, "Preparations are in full swing as we have already prepared the lists of the families that receive food baskets and some other special humanitarian projects for this important religious occasion," he said.

Al Mansouri, who is also Chairman of ERC's Committee for Local Humanitarian Assistances, was speaking in a meeting attended by a number of ERC's top officials and heads of ERC's branches in Dubai, Al Ain Region, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras al-Khaimah, Fujairah, Al Dhafra Region and Bani Yas.