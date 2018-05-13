Saif bin Zayed meets Lebanese Interior Minister

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of issues of mutual concern in the policing and security sectors, and ways of enhancing relations between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Major General Ahmed Nasser Al Risi, Inspector-General of the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier Mohammed Humaid bin Dalmuj Al Dhahiri, Secretary-General of the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Fouad Chehab Nabih Dandan, Ambassador of Lebanon to the UAE, as well as a number of ministry officers.