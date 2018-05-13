Mansour bin Zayed attends ADNOC’s Downstream Investment Forum

The event brought together more than 40 leading global energy, petrochemical and other industry CEOs and 800 senior business leaders as ADNOC outlined its new downstream strategy and plans to become a leading global downstream player.

During the visit to the Forum, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed was briefed on ADNOC’s plans for the expansion of the Ruwais Industrial Complex which will be the engine of ADNOC’s new downstream strategy. His Highness launched an interactive model that unveiled the expansion plans in Ruwais, which will transform it into the world’s largest fully integrated refining and petrochemicals complex, Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s economic development, and supporting the accelerated growth of Ruwais city.

Sheikh Mansour later met with a number of the global CEO’s and other industry leaders attending the Forum taking place at the Emirates Palace hotel.

The UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs praised the UAE leadership’s support for ADNOC’s new downstream strategy and In-Country Value, ICV, initiative as key components of the nation’s economic development plans and efforts to drive growth in the private sector, and underlined its importance in further diversifying the economy, creating sustainable and healthy growth in the UAE, and ensuring future prosperity and high skilled employment.

Welcoming delegates to the Downstream Investment Forum, Sheikh Mansour underlined the importance of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global energy and petrochemicals hub. He commended ADNOC for bringing together such a diverse group of leaders from the energy, industrial, banking and finance industries at a time when the changing energy landscape is creating new growth and investment opportunities.