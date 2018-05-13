ERC inaugurates Shuhair Entertainment Park in Ghayl Ba Wazir, Yemen

Sharjah24 – WAM: The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, Saturday inaugurated the Shuhair Entertainment Park in Ghayl Ba Wazir District, Hadramaut Governorate, as part of its services and development projects in the liberated Yemeni governorates, with the aim of creating public entertainment areas for local residents.
Ahmed Al Niyadi, Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, stated that the launch of the park is part of the UAE’s efforts to restore parks, public gardens and basic infrastructure. 
 
Dr. Adnan Mohammed Hamran, Director-General of Ghayl Ba Wazir District, thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people, as well as the ERC team in Hadramaut, for their efforts to restore the normal living and humanitarian conditions of the governorate. 
 
Hamran also highlighted the importance of such entertainment projects for children and the wider community, as well as the launch of more parks in various districts in Hadramaut. 
 
Local residents welcomed the ERC team, and thanked the UAE for restoring the park and supporting local services and development projects.