FNC Social Affairs Committee discusses MoHRE policies

  • Sunday 13, May 2018 in 3:55 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Social Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, FNC, discussed on Sunday the policies of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, MoHRE.
In their meeting, which took place at the FNC's General Secretariat headquarters in Dubai, the committee members tackled MoHRE's four main policies, which are the general policy of increasing the UAE national presence in the labour market, providing them with professional guidance and job orientation, follow-up with UAE national employment in the private sector and training programmes for Emirati job-seekers. 
 
Hamad Al Rahoumi, the committee chairman, said that the coming meetings of the panel will see more discussions on the MoHRE's policies before preparing its final report and referring it to the FNC for final approval. 