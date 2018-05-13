Moldovan Foreign Minister, Zaki Nusseibeh open Embassy of Moldova in Abu Dhabi

The opening ceremony saw the attendance of officials including members of the Foreign Ministry, Marianna Tataro, Ambassador of Moldova to the UAE, delegates of the Moldovan Minister and a number of diplomatic corps accredited to the country.

The Moldovan Foreign Minister praised the bilateral relations between the UAE and Moldova, highlighting the vital role that the newly established embassy will play in strengthening ties and in promoting the two countries across various sectors. This move marks the new phase between the two countries as it eyes to build tourism, investment, trade and economic partnerships in the region. New flights to UAE-Moldova flights will also be established through this development.

Zaki Nusseibeh said that the UAE welcomes the development of relations with Moldova across all fields, especially in cultural exchanges, noting that the opening of the embassy in Abu Dhabi is important in giving the UAE-Moldovan relations a new momentum for the years to come.