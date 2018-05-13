UAE strongly condemns 'heinous and horrific attack' in Paris

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of all acts of terrorism, and its firm and unwavering stance and unequivocal rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism which target all people, regardless of religion, race and origin.

The Ministry affirmed the UAE's solidarity with the French Government and people in the face of violence and extremism, calling on the international community to join efforts to confront and vanquish this scourge, which threatens the security and stability of all nations around the world.

The Ministry also expressed the UAE's heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the French Government and to the family of the victim, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.