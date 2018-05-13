Nahyan bin Mubarak to launch 'Ministry of Tolerance Forum' Monday

The forum - which will be held at the St. Regis Abu Dhabi - will be based on four main themes; the role of employees in establishing the values and culture of tolerance in the work environment and its impact on work quality and achievement; the role of government agencies through harmonising work mechanisms and practices to promote the values of tolerance and serve its strategic objectives; the role of government agencies in spreading tolerance in society through the provision of great services to the community in all its forms; and sharing of various parties of their tolerance practices in order to work in harmony and encourage everyone to exercise tolerance as a way of life.

Sheikh Nahyan said, "Through such forums, the ministry aims to achieve its strategic objectives by cooperating with different institutions to promote the culture of tolerance as part of everyday culture for both the institutions and their employees."

The Minister added that tolerance is "the true gateway to human strength, the human soul, and the peace and prosperity of a nation."

He pointed out that strengthening the role of the government as an incubator for tolerance is one of the main axes of the National Programme for Tolerance, which was adopted by the government in June 2016 to support the role of the Ministry. He added that the goal of the forum, which will see the participation of representatives from the federal government, local authorities and academics, is to put in place specific mechanisms to strengthen and promote the values of tolerance in the country, across the board.