UAE Ambassador participates in panel discussion on investment in Cuba

In his speech, Ambassador Al Matroushi talked about the future of the investment and the impact of Information and Communications Technology and Artificial Intelligence on many traditional investment sectors such as tourism and industry. He also emphasised that the speed and skills of adapting to variables will be an important and decisive factor for a better future.



He added that concerted efforts at all levels will be a key factor in achieving what future generations wish.



The panel discussion was also attended by Marisol Argueta de Barillas, Head of Latin America, World Economic Forum, Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz, Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, as well as representatives of states and private organisations.