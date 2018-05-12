UAE, Japan sign defence cooperation agreement

The agreement aims to exchange cooperation and defence expertise to support and develop strategic relations between the two countries and work to increase coordination in the security, equipment and defence technology fields.



During his visit to the Japanese Defence Ministry in Tokyo, Al Bowardi emphasised the deep ties between the UAE and Japan, which are witnessing great strategic development thanks to the support and guidance of the two countries leadership.



Al Bowardi said that the agreement represents a new qualitative shift in the friendly relations between the two countries, especially in the defence and security sectors.



He also met with Suzuki Yoshiyuki, Commissioner of the Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency, and exchanged views on the need to strengthen bilateral relations and means of supporting and developing across all sectors.