Sheikha Fatima's humanitarian campaign begins in Zanzibar

The launch of the initiative, which is in line with the "Year of Zayed", is part of the Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme, and is a joint initiative between the Zayed Giving Initiative, the General Women's Union, GWU, in partnership with the Dar Al Ber Society, Sharjah Charity House, the Saudi-German Hospitals Group, Zayed Humanitarian Work Academy and Emirates Programme for Community and Specialised Volunteering.



The campaign was launched at Zanzibar to complete the mission of the "Millennial Giving Campaign" which, over the past 18 years, has reached its humanitarian mission to millions of people and treated more than 12 million patients in different countries. It is also in line with the humanitarian spirit of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to alleviate the suffering of the underprivileged.