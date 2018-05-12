ERC provides emergency assistance to displaced people in Taiz, Yemen

The move, which is part of ERC's initiatives in the "Year of Zayed", included distribution of 1,000 food baskets, camps, and wheelchairs for the people with disabilities and the elderly.



Ihab Al Dahbali, ERC Representative in Taiz, said that these projects are part of the UAE's efforts to support the people of Taiz, alleviate their suffering, and meet their urgent needs, especially with the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.