ERC provides emergency assistance to displaced people in Taiz, Yemen

  • Saturday 12, May 2018 in 4:12 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM:The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, offered emergency relief assistance on Saturday, to displaced and forcibly displaced people in Al Qadah, Daba’ and Assafi'yah District, southwest of Taiz, after a survey, conducted last week, to address the needs of displaced persons in those areas.
The move, which is part of ERC's initiatives in the "Year of Zayed", included distribution of 1,000 food baskets, camps, and wheelchairs for the people with disabilities and the elderly.

Ihab Al Dahbali, ERC Representative in Taiz, said that these projects are part of the UAE's efforts to support the people of Taiz, alleviate their suffering, and meet their urgent needs, especially with the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.