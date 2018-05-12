UAE, China exploring opportunities in trade and tourism

During the meeting, they discussed the opportunities available between the two countries in the trade, investment and tourism sectors.



Liangxian emphasised his province's keenness in developing relations with the UAE across various fields, especially in the culture, infrastructure, trade, economy, tourism, energy sectors. He also reaffirmed the importance of exchanging experiences in ports and free trade areas.



The Vice-Governor also provided an overview of Guangdong province, especially its future plans in trade and investment sectors. He also praised the UAE Consulate General in Guangzhou in ensuring the success of the 15th China International Small and Medium Enterprise Fair, which will be held this year in October.



Al Dhaheri, in turn, emphasised the need to enhance mutual relations and means of developing them in various fields and exchanging experiences and visits between the two countries.



The meeting was attended by a number of senior government officials.